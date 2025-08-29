'AITA for asking my sister to give me my money back after her husband made fun of my wife's scars?' UPDATED

I stopped covering mine up. Let them stare. I survived shit most of the people staring can't even comprehend. I survived my own head trying to kill me on a daily base. Every time someone makes a mean remark about my scars, I either give them a long, disdainful stare or ask them if they feel better now. Because, the comments say more about the people commenting than they do about you.

Four days later, OP shared an update.

It's an update for those who don't want to read my previous post, my wife has some small self harm scars from her childhood and my BIL insulted my wife and asked her to cover them up and when I couldn't tolerate the disrespect I asked him to give me the money i lent him for his surgery and healthcare.