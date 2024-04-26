'AITA for asking my stay at home wife to use some of my money for myself?'

Recently my wife asked me when I was going to cash out the plasma money because it's been a while and I told her what I was saving it for. She got upset about it and told me we needed it for other things and couldn't afford for.it to be used for a tattoo. This confused me as I was back to work and nothing changed about our financial situation where we needed more money so I assumed it would just be extra money.

She told me she didn't understand why I would value something trivial as a tattoo over our family and made me feel guilty about it. I feel like I dont ask for much. I see a lot of couples who keep their money separately and divide who pays off the bills but that doesn't work with our situation.