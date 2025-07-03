'AITA for asking my wife to stop devoting all of her attention to our newborn baby?' UPDATED

I (39m) am asking my wife (36f) to stop devoting herself to our newborn daughter of 2 months. Last year, we fell in love and got married. We made promises to ourselves to never degenerate into typical marriage roles and to never become what we hate the most: two people living together because they have to. This was her second marriage and I have an older step-daughter (8 years old).
For context: before we fell in love and got married, I was living in a hell of my own making. I was depressed and had a severe mood disorder. I somehow convinced myself that I was subhuman trash and that nobody would ever want me; and that I was meant to live in agony and die alone.
I was at rock bottom but she thankfully entered my life and became the one thing that gave me hope I could live a normal life again. We both didn’t want kids but she changed her mind after we got married and fell in love even more. She managed to convince me that it was ok for me to become a father like every parent in existence.
She said she loved me so much and that she wanted a baby identical to me in every way. I was reluctant at first because I didn’t want an innocent child to inherit my burdens, as I strongly believe that my issues are hereditary and I didn’t want a child to go through what I went through.
She somehow convinced me that if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. This somewhat aligned with my beliefs that evolution is the ultimate judge of whether a child should exist. We somehow reached a compromise and decided to not use birth control and let fate decide.
Two months into the marriage, she became pregnant. After the initial shock I was optimistic. The pregnancy came and went. Near the end there was a threat to her life. She had high blood pressure and the delivery had to be rushed and culminated in a c-section.
I was terrified the whole time, but it thankfully happened with no issues. At rewards the baby was in NICU for a while because of a problem with her breathing. I can never describe what I felt when I saw her for the first time. I’ll just say that it felt overwhelming.
The hospital kept her in NICU because they stated that they suspected she had medical issues which turned out to be a fabrication. I live in a developing country and without insurance (I work online) I was an easy target, they tried to keep her in NICU for as long as possible to rack up the bills. We were crushed when we had to go home without her.
But after I found out their plan from a strong hint by a conscientious doctor, I managed to extricate her from the hospital and she was okay. She was a little rouged up and had some small abrasions in her nose because some idiot nurse but otherwise healthy.
This is where our trouble at home started. My wife has it in her mind that our daughter was tortured in that NICU and that it was her mission to make it up to her. She started carrying her everywhere. She started breastfeeding her constantly every moment she’s awake. She started sleeping in the kid’s room while holding her in her lap. She started neglecting our older daughter’s emotional needs and also mine.
Also, the baby looks exactly like me when I was her age. It’s uncanny. My wife said in passing that she loves her her all the more because of that. I didn’t pay attention to that comment too much at the time but oh well.
I talked to her multiple times about these issues and she brushed it off every time. She kept saying that it was a phase and that once our baby grows a bit older this will stop. It hasn’t. Our daughter is 2 months old and she’s still coddling her this same way.
Nobody else is allowed to hold the baby because she is now so used to my wife’s arms that she starts crying and throwing fits as soon as she puts her down for a second. This happens even if my MIL or one of my SILs try to hold her.
As the days went by, I started withdrawing into myself more and more. I started sleeping longer and during the day. I starting spend more of my waking moments engrossed in work or reading novels when I’m not working. I know these signs. These are the first signs I experience when I’m going through the depression phase of my mood disorder.
Our intimate life is sporadic at best. We rarely if ever get to do anything. She stopped initiating as often and so did I. Nowadays I just take care of myself when I feel the urge and don’t bother asking her or hinting.
Due to my catatonic symptoms, when I’m not working, I rarely leave my side of the bed. I can’t. It’s extremely difficult for me to do so. I stopped showering as often and I’m disgusted by myself.
She sometimes tries to bring the baby to our main bedroom but I forbid that because I’m usually vaping vigorously to deal with the stress and I don’t want my baby exposed to the smoke. Also she tries to turn off the fan (our apartment doesn’t have AC) and the room gets too hot and it’s uncomfortable. I told her to leave the baby outside but she refuses to do so. So we end up in different rooms all the time.
Our marriage has basically devolved into what we both hate the most: me being “the provider” and her being the SAHM. We had multiple conversations where she complained that I was no longer present in her life and that I’m neglecting her. I told her about my problems with her behavior and that she should let the baby be more independent and less attached.
I told her that babies crying is normal, and doesn’t always mean she’s hungry or needs anything. I told her that her treatment of our daughter has made her dependent on her. I told my wife to start weaning the baby off this complete dependence by placing her in her crib and staying there to play with/comfort her when she cries, and that the baby would gradually get used to this.
She doesn’t listen. She doesn’t even try. Today she tried to threaten me that she’s going to leave for her parent’s place if I don’t do something about my emotional absence and stop distancing myself. She said she feels that I don’t love her any more.
I told her that when I said “I love you more than the world and everyone in it,” this included our daughter, and asked her if she could say the same. Her response was “I’m a mother!”, I said that I appreciate that but that I’m a father too and I don’t do the same, she countered by saying that being a father is different than being a mother.
I rebuked with explaining that countless mothers all over the world love their children and yet they don’t do what she’s doing. I said that I’m feeling that I don’t factor in her priorities anymore and that it’s driving me away and making me depressed.
We made up in the end and promised to address our individual problems, I’ll try to overcome my issues, but I’m still wondering if I’m completely in the wrong here. So, AITA?
Edit: just to be clear I’m not asking for a beat down here. I now understand I was being a total piece of sh!t for so many reasons. But I still stand by my points about the baby being overtly attached in an unhealthy way, and that my step daughter is being neglected.
Regarding the latter issue, I’m going to take some advice from the comments and become more involved. I’ll take my step-daughter to visit the beach since that’s her favorite pastime. She loves swimming with me. I’m also going to pick up the slack around the house. The reason I wasn’t doing so already is that my wife did get upset (possibly even mad at me) every time I did try. I’ll talk with her about this again today.
Some of you asked me why I didn’t try to bond with the baby. I tried. I am still trying; but she rejects me every time. This happens with me and with everybody else including her older sister. She only wants her mom to hold her and that’s about it.
Regarding the intimacy: I’m not a monster. She’s two weeks past her recovery date (8 weeks) and she’s completely whole and recovered. I’d never mention it otherwise. We’re both receptive but she’s constantly busy with the baby. To the jerks saying she should divorce me: we both still love each other very much. Nothing can or will change that for me.
Some of you brought up the issue with PPD, and I thought that to be the case too. I’ve offered we go to therapy and she’s adamantly rejecting the idea. I’ve made the suggestion many times already and I’m not sure what else to do at this point. You can’t force someone to go into therapy, they have to acknowledge the problem and seek help on their own. She doesn’t acknowledge the problem and won’t seek help.
Edit 2:
TL;DR: I have a mood disorder and was jealous of my baby daughter because I was using my wife as an anchor to cure my depression and she took that away from me. Seriously! Thanks to everyone here who opened my eyes!
I’ll apologize to her later today when she comes back home. And I’m going to see a therapist again. This is an issue that needs addressing asap.
Designer-Abrocoma-52 said:
YTA- sounds like your wife had preeclampsia, I did. You don’t say how early your baby was, because despite thinking the hospital was trying to take you for your money, premature babies need so much extra care. AND it’s been scientifically proven skin to skin contact can help a baby.
So your wife? Nursing and cuddling? Helping your child. Also you can’t coddle a newborn. REPEAT YOU CANT CODDLE OR SPOIL A NEWBORN.
Stop vaping. Get actual mental healthcare. Get your wife some too, traumatic births and premature babies send lots of moms into PPD. Help her in other ways around the house. Take care of YOUR other daughter and stop asking a person recovering from major abdominal surgery to sleep with you.
mamajuana4 said:
YTA. An 8 week old baby is a freaking newborn. If you’re jealous it’s because you see your wife as the solution to your mental health which isn’t healthy or fair to her. Take care of yourself and don’t shame your wife for taking care of your kid bc you’re struggling.
JudesM said:
YTA - wow just wow.
magicienne451 said:
YTA. You need to step up and get help for your mental health spiraling so you can be there for your family.
And Radiant-Idea-2261 said:
YTA. This post is so tragic. Please step up and be a father. How on earth can you be so selfish. I’ve read your comment where you seem to have understood that you’re being unreasonable. Please live that and change your ways
- support your wife - she is recovering and may even be suffering trauma post birth and post your baby being in nicu
- be a father to your baby (even if she cries in your arms). Babies are fully dependent on their parents. Be that dependable father and stop seeing her as competition.
- help with your step-daughter
Please do the above if you don’t want a divorce in the near future. You’re making it harder for your wife than it has to be.
I didn’t get into it really since it’s not my place to tell, but everyone assumes she’s 100% “normal”. No. Neither of us is neurotypical. When we met we were both broken and we dragged each other out of that.
We sat down and had a heart to heart tonight. I told her how I felt and my suspicions that she was hiding her problems from me again. After what everyone here said and all the advice I was given, it opened my eyes to a lot of issues I wasn’t even aware of and my suspicions were confirmed.
Turns out she’s feeling guilty because of the intimacy thing, she’s overprotective of our baby because she’s scared that she’ll grow up with stunted development because of what they did at the NICU. Which everyone is accusing me of being paranoid/delusional about.
Regarding the NICU: We did consult multiple professionals and they said to pull her out before I made the decision, and we immediately took her to multiple pediatricians and a specialized paediatric hospital, who did multiple scans, and confirmed their diagnosis was fictional. The NICU doctors had tried to convince us that she had esophageal atresia and Down’s Syndrom by the way.
Anyways, long story short: we sat down and cleared things up. I still think we need therapy and she still thinks we don’t. Not sure what to do about that but I think I’ll go visit my old therapist some time next week. Maybe he can help me think of a way to bring her around.