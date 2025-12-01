'AITA for asking my neighbor to stop leaving treats for my emotional support dog?'

So I (25F) have an emotional support dog, Milo, who is sweet but has a sensitive stomach and is on a specific diet my vet set up after months of trial and error. Any time he eats something outside that plan, he gets sick for days and I spend a lot of money treating him.
My next door neighbor Dana she is in her mid 50s is retired and spends a lot of time gardening on her front porch. She’s always been friendly, and when I first moved in she complimented Milo constantly. I was okay with that until she started leaving treats on my porch for him. Not handing them to me or even asking me if it was good for him.
The first time, I explained that he can’t have random treats that's outside his diet because it makes him sick and thanked her but said please don’t leave any more. She apologized and seemed totally fine with it.
Then it happened again the next week. Different treat even after i explained to her it wasn't good for him, Milo grabbed one before I even noticed, and sure enough he got sick again. I went over with the bag and reminded her gently that he can’t eat anything not approved by his vet.
She said, Oh honey one little biscuit won’t hurt him. I told her it actually does and still explain he gets sick after eating anything outside his diet and I spend a lot of money treating him. Last week I came home from work and found three treats on the porch all different kinds.
At that point I was frustrated and honestly worried Milo was going to end up at the emergency vet. I knocked on her door and still explained to her politely, not yelling that she absolutely cannot leave food on my property for my dog anymore because it makes him sick and he always ends up in the vet after eating the treats...
And if it keeps happening I’ll have to block off my porch or involve animal control guidance because it’s affecting his health. She got upset and said I was accusing her of poisoning my own dog.
Since then she’s been giving me the cold shoulder, not even answering me when I greet her and she is talking to other neighbors about how I’m dramatic and hateful for not letting her be kind to my dog who is on a specific diet, One neighbor even asked why I scolded an old lady.
I honestly don’t know what else I’m supposed to do. Milo is my responsibility, and I feel like I’ve communicated this calmly multiple times with her and she keeps repeating it.
I didn’t think setting a clear boundary about my dog’s safety was rude, but the neighborhood tension is getting weird and really making me feel uncomfortable about the whole situation. AITA for putting my foot down about the treats?
GreekAmericanDom said:
NTA. Of course you needed to tell this lady off. 50s isn't even an old lady. Just a nasty adult, who feels she knows better than everyone else. You should have given her the vet bill to pay. Should probably get a doorbell cam. Then you can record her doing it and go after her for trespassing and poisoning your dog.
Logical_Ruse said:
NTA I’d be tempted to tell people that she’s been leaving food that makes Milo sick even when you asked her not to. That she leaves them on your porch and doesn’t hand them to you. That you told her many times it makes Milo sick and you’re starting to wonder if she is having memory issues because you talked to her so many times.
But honestly you might have better results just telling her the treats you use for your dog, tell her he really loves this specific treat, and hope she starts leaving those. If that fails then yeah start blocking your porch and involve the necessary authorities.
I would religiously start checking your porch everyday in the meantime. Maybe a door cam with motion detection if you can afford it, certainly much cheaper than the vet.
LowBalance4404 said:
First, she's in her 50s, she's not an old lady. She should understand what is happening and why she can't feed your dog. NTA.
Oakiefenoke said:
Put the latest vet bill in your pocket whenever you go out. Show it while you explain exactly what the consequences for your dog were—crying, vomiting, etc. Even if she was willing to pay the vet bill, the fact that she’s unwilling to stop torturing your dog makes her a hazard. She probably also gives children “treats” they’re allergic to. NTA.
Stock_Particular6525 said:
NTA you are going to have to muzzle your dog when he's let out for the time being. Muzzles are often used for dogs that will eat things willy nilly, especially those dogs that have pica. He'll have to be conditioned to accept one, though. I know it sounds cruel, but it is the best thing you can do on your end short of installing motion activated sprinklers.
ParticularAd1735 said:
Next time bring her the vet bill. NTA.