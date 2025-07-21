'AITA for asking my parents to quit hosting parties at their house?' UPDATED

I have always done house chores but when my dad is gone I take on all of the house chores. Getting groceries started getting expected of me when my dad came home and my mom refused to go to the grocery store because she was doing her “projects”.

So I took it on because it wasn’t fair to my dad for him to work all day and not have any food in the house for him. My brother will come over unannounced and pillage through our pantry and fridge.

Now for the actual mini update: My dad is furious with my mom over this. My dad isn’t speaking to my mom or my brother at the moment. He doesn’t want me to move out and even talked to me about doing less around here.