"AITA for asking people not to buy toys or clothes for my 3 month old baby for Christmas?"

I made a post on Facebook I’ll copy n paste here: Christmas is approaching quickly, and I know some of you are excited to give a gift to [babies name] for his first Christmas.

We ask respectfully that you avoid toys and clothes as we have more than enough and are trying to limit the amount of toys he has (less is more!!) If you are stuck and would like ideas please send me or [partners name] a message! Thanks everyone, very much appreciated.

My partners grandpa commented “Beggars can’t be choosers." My MIL went on a rant to my partner that people will view it as disrespectful and rude, and that people give gifts to make themselves feel better and its their money so they can choose what to gift him.