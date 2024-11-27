'AITA for asking my pregnant colleague if she is having a boy or a girl?' 'I was just trying to be friendly.'

"AITA for asking my pregnant colleague if she is having a boy or a girl?"

Today at our weekly team meeting one of my colleagues announced that she is pregnant and will be going on maternity leave in April. Everyone reacted with congratulations and excitement for her, and I did too. We all told her we're very happy for her and her family and wish her all the best.

A few minutes later, I was in the elevator with her and 3 of our other team members (so 5 of us out of a total team of 11 people) on our way back to our desks. Just for the sake of conversation, I asked her if she is having a boy or a girl. Her face kind off fell and she grimly and shortly said "boy." I thought it was strange that she reacted like this, but let it go.