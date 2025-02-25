'AITA for asking my roommate's wife with health issues to wear bottoms?' 'BARE BUTT ON THE FURNITURE.' UPDATED

So we've spoken to her husband in hopes that he can tell her to wear underpants nicely. I'm also considering getting her a box of incontinence pads and leaving it in the bathroom she uses. AITA in this? It's disgusting right?

EDIT:

I'm audhd and don't react appropriately. I didn't know if I was overreacting or underreacting. These words help. Thank you all. It's my SO's brother, and up until he moved in we (his wife and I) hadn't spent more than a couple hours together, a day at most.

I have a chronic illness myself so have tried to be tolerant and understanding and forgiving. Incontinence is a shameful topic. Size plays into severity of incontinence issues. I do have a pic of the last cushion she sat on.