"AITA for asking a salon school to stop my service and leaving before it was finished after 8 hours?"

I booked a full foil hair appointment at a cosmetology school with a “top” stylist for 1pm - this means they are experienced and almost graduating therefore you pay a little more for your service. 9 days before my appointment, they called and told me to come in at 11 AM instead because my service would take longer.

When I arrived, I was told my stylist was close to “graduating,” and an assistant who was not Phase 2 would be doing my hair with her supervision. The Phase 2 stylist helped at first, but would leave for hours, I assumed lunch and then around 3pm she left for a mock interview and never came back.