'AITA for asking my SIL to tone it down with the flower girl stuff?'

It's sweet, but my older daughter feels left out. She wasn't invited on the shopping trip or any of the extra activities. I know she's jealous and whatever I try to suggest we do, it isn't enough or she doesn't want to do it with just her mom (me). The older boys are doing their own thing.

I know it's not my job to spare her feelings, but I asked Jules if she can pump the brakes and tone down on the flower girl stuff because it is leaving her older niece out.

She wasn't too receptive and said that she doesn't want to stop because the younger kids are having fun. My MIL said the same thing, that it's not Jules' responsibility to make my older daughter feel better about herself.