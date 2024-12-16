'AITA for asking my sister to move out?' 'She lied about being financially independent.'

I confronted her about it, and she told me she was "just having a rough time" and promised to start being more responsible with her money. A few weeks later, I found out she had bought a new phone without telling me, which was a bit too much considering she had been asking me for money to cover her bills.

At this point, I felt like I was being taken advantage of. She was not living up to her end of the agreement, and I was doing all the work in the house. I told her that I needed her to either start paying rent or move out, as I couldn't keep supporting her like this. She got really upset and accused me of being selfish and not caring about her.