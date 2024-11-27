Mother begs sister to stop gifting one child and ignoring the other on their birthday; 'I'll start when she likes me.' AITA?

I don’t force her to interact but encourage her to be polite and she will generally warm up fairly quickly. That being said we rarely see this aunt so there have been few opportunities to build a relationship for the toddler.

In my next message I asked her to refrain from buying my eldest presents in the future and that just a “happy birthday” was more than enough (and made the girls feel acknowledged and special) if she didn’t want to buy something for my youngest. It’s not fair to the little one, and it made my eldest feel guilty for receiving something from a family member when she noticed that her sister had not.