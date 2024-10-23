Woman begs sister to stop loudly using her 'baby voice' when calling long-distance boyfriend, is accused of jealousy. AITA?

She also uses a lot of nicknames like "cootie-papootie" or "honeybear" (well, their equivalents in my language, but you catch my drift). I don't know if she does it ironically or not and I don't really mind, as it's not my business - but from what I gather, she does not use it ironically, but really thinks that it's cute.

But it drives me crazy. Whenever I hear this very specific kind of voice it's like nails on a blackboard for me. And she uses it. Few. Hours. Per. Day. Every. Single. Day. I tried to ignore it, just like I ignore hours-long phone calls, but I cant - this kind of voice literally makes me agressive and physically unwell.