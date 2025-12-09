Someecards Logo
'AITA for asking someone to stop smacking their gum in public?'

Taylor Brown
Dec 9, 2025 | 4:35 P.M. ET

"AITA for asking someone to stop smacking their gum in public?"

I asked the man next to me at the pharmacy seating area to stop smacking his gum. I very kindly said "I'm not trying to be an ahole but could you please stop smacking your gum?" he goes "mmm a little bit of an ahole."

He then went on to talk about how he would rather have less Christmas music (some I, a fellow shopper, have...any control over?) and made a big scene about throwing away the gum, which is not something I asked or implied he should do.

Now two things: 1. I am autistic and sound is a huge sensory overload for me. The sound was making me want to scream. Obviously doing that would make me the ahole, however I was very kind and patient in my ask of him to stop making the noise. I also waited about ten minutes before saying anything.

2. If there was anywhere else to go sit and wait, I would have. I acknowledge this is a me nerve to have hit, but I was literally losing my mind, and again, I was very kind and patient in my request. I didn't snap or cop an attitude.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

YTA. I agree with you that smacking gum is annoying. But your sensory issues are for you to manage, not for strangers to accommodate.

NTA, being autistic and having sensory issues does not matter in this instance. chewing any food with your mouth open is disgusting and rude, it shouldn’t be done in public.

You absolutely could have distanced yourself further from him. Your sensory annoyances are yours to deal with, not his. YTA.

NTA. You asked nicely and made a reasonable request. Smacking gum is annoying to anyone but the person doing it.

YTA you kind of have to come to terms with the fact that you can't control the little behaviors of random people if you're gonna be in public, sorry.

NTA - smacking gum or food is incredibly poor manners. It’s always annoying and nobody needs to see the inside of anyone’s mouth. A grown man should know better than to be so inconsiderate in public.

Sources: Reddit
