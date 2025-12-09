"AITA for asking someone to stop smacking their gum in public?"

I asked the man next to me at the pharmacy seating area to stop smacking his gum. I very kindly said "I'm not trying to be an ahole but could you please stop smacking your gum?" he goes "mmm a little bit of an ahole."

He then went on to talk about how he would rather have less Christmas music (some I, a fellow shopper, have...any control over?) and made a big scene about throwing away the gum, which is not something I asked or implied he should do.

Now two things: 1. I am autistic and sound is a huge sensory overload for me. The sound was making me want to scream. Obviously doing that would make me the ahole, however I was very kind and patient in my ask of him to stop making the noise. I also waited about ten minutes before saying anything.