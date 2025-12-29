"AITA for asking my stepmom to delete pre-transition photos of me from her social media?"

I (FtM) started my social transition around four years ago. it's been going really well and I am surrounded by the most supportive people I could ask for. I haven't had the chance to start my medical transition yet, but my social transition has been a huge success so far.

My parents are extremely supportive and there have been very little issues, however, one of my biggest dysphoria triggers is my childhood. I was rather girly as a kid and a lot of the pictures taken of me were in dresses, makeup, and other traditionally girly things. a lot of these pictures did end up on facebook, instagram, etc which I don't mind because you'd have to scroll through years of photos at this point to find them.