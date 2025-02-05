'AITA for asking to divorce my husband after cheating on him?' + UPDATE

Now, for the update. My husband came back home yesterday. He was a lot calmer and this time he started the conversation. Firstly he apologised for lashing out. He said that he had thought about it, and realized that he was only punishing me, without allowing himself to start healing and forgiving.

He asked if I really wanted a divorce. I said no, and that I loved him, but if he was never even at least considering to forgive me then there was no point in causing more pain to each other.

He was silent for a moment, then he hugged me. That was all it took. I broke down crying and hugging him back. He promised that he would try to forgive me. I tried to take things a bit further and he let me.