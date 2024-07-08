'AITA for asking to take back an expensive gift from my ex-fiancé who left me for another woman?'

A month ago, I tragically lost the child. This devastated me. While it was happening, I asked if he could be here for me. He said he couldn't because he had work. Fast forward two weeks.

We’d been talking normally, but had not seen each other as he said he was really busy with work. I tried calling him one night as I needed him. No answer. I text. No answer. Called again. No answer.

We have each other in the find my devices on iphone. I was worried (very unusual for him to not reply) so I checked to see if he was at home. He was at someone else’s. I immediately knew what was happening, and felt sick to my stomach.