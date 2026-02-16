'AITA for asking my wannabe-influencer friend to stop sending me his videos?'

↵
So I have this friend who i've known for a few years now and he's recently started getting really into making TikTok content. Which is totally cool, I've been posting for several years so it's no judgement, and he's having fun. He makes your standard gym-bro and bro thirst trap content, he posts like 5-6 times a day, plus stories.
This is where the conflict arises. The content on my FYP is lots of makeup, cozy gaming, crafts, etc. His content doesn't really line up with what my algorithm is giving me, because thats not content I am interested in consuming.
If his videos pop up in my friends section, I'll usually like the video and maybe leave a comment like "get those gains, bro!" to be supportive. He posts frequently, but I'll naturally see a video maybe once or twice a week because of the algorithm.
So he sends me his TikToks. All of them. Videos, stories, carousels, all in my inbox the second they're posted. If I don't "like" them within a time frame he deems fast enough, I'll literally get a text asking if I saw his latest post and if I can like it.
Posting is also becoming the main topic of conversation with myself and mutual friends with him and a few of us agree its becoming a bit obsessive. A few days ago he posted like, 10 videos and sent me every single one. I got annoyed and snappy, I said "hey, can you stop sending me everything you post and asking me to like them? it's a lot, I mean if I see your posts I'll like them, but this is kind of getting weird."
He then responds with "i'm just trying to grow my account and maybe make some money off of it down the line, i just want you to be supportive" to which I responded with "I encouraged you to start posting in the first place and I do support you, I just feel like it's a bit rude to constantly send me your videos and demand I like them within like 20 minutes of being posted."
"Also it's not my favorite thing to like your thirst traps when a) you're my friend and b) I have a boyfriend who is uncomfortable with me liking those posts." He then brought up the fact that he likes my posts too, but I don't send mine to him, and he maybe likes one a week.
Also if he comments on a post, it's usually actually kind of making fun of me and feels demeaning (usually comments along the lines of "omg loser do you think you're an influencer or something?" (ironic) I also don't care if he does or doesn't like my posts, my content is very niche and for a female audience, so I don't expect him to watch.
We argued for like 10 minutes about it, and finally i was just like "whatever, it is not that big of a deal, let's just drop it." He's still sending me all of his posts, but I've stopped liking any that don't naturally hit my fyp/friends tab. Anyways, AITA here and being unsupportive? I do think I could have approached the topic better, but am I wrong to be annoyed in the first place?
Snoo90169 said:
NTA - for the 20 minute pestering if nothing else. I think sometimes people who ask for likes/ comments etc don't think about or don't care that if you're constantly liking and commenting on videos that you don't actually like- it makes your feed basically unwatchable.
I had to stop engaging with those videos that were only asking for engagement and nothing else because it started that that type of video was the only one I'd see. Posting 10 times a day and expecting a like within 20 minutes is excessive. You're already messing up your feed by liking his videos that come naturally- that's more than enough as a friend.
burnsalot603 said:
NTA, just start commenting "omg loser what do you think you're an influencer or something" back at him and watch how fast he stops sending you his videos.
Waste_Locksmith_4299 said:
NTA. He sounds insufferable.
Classic_Resident9056 said:
NTA, you are setting boundaries for your own sanity and relationship if your boyfriend is uncomfortable with you liking and commenting on this friends types of posts
TheCaffeiNate said:
NTA. There’s a difference between being supportive and being someone’s unpaid engagement farm. You’re his friend, not his algorithm.
YourGoodNeighborBirb said:
NTA I think it's so weird when friends and family want to be influencers and feel entitled to have us watch and engage aggressively with their content. If I know them personally, I want to engage with them personally...not as one of their "followers."
I know tapping into places you already know is standard, but it makes no sense and actually strains relationships when there is constant expectation. Also sounds one sided. He gets all the benefits, and you must suffer his content.