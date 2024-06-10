Photographer asks wedding guest to leave, 'stay out of my way.' 'I am family.' AITA?

"AITA for asking a wedding guest to leave and stay out of my way?"

I (40f) am a wedding photographer. TO start this story is a bit long, but let me give you some background. When I book a wedding, I make it very clear to the bride, we'll call her Amber,19 and groom, lets call him Sam, 19 these rules apply, with their permission!

No phones allowed in the ceremony. If there are any photos they want private please let me know. THIS is the's couples decision! I will not hold back to tell people to put their phones down or not to step in front of me. (WITH the couple's permission).

My most recent wedding happened this past Friday. I knew within the first 15 minutes of guests arriving (including the grooms mother, let's call her Susan, and the bride's aunt, let's call her Karen, for good reason) that this would be a long day.