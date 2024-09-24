'AITA for asking my wife when her sister will pay child support since she believes her sister has more right to name our daughter than I do?'

I told her I understand if she wants to share her ideas or get some inspiration from her sister but we should be talking, her and me. She brushed me off. I asked her to please listen and understand that she was hurting my feelings by doing this and she was making me feel like I was less important in this process than her sister.

I told her that our daughter is ours together and we should be working together. Afterward her sister told me to know my place and stay in my lane. I asked my wife to attend couples counseling with me.

She asked me what I was being so dramatic for. I told her I want to be a part of naming our daughter. I want to have some say, to work with her, not to have her and her sister name our baby.