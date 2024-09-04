'AITA for asking my wife to spend all her savings?' 'I make 4x more money.'

The homes we're looking at need around 60-70k for a down payment. I stated I was willing to spend nearly all my savings for the down payment for a home (50k). So I told her she should pull that money from her joint friends account to help with the down payment.

It's a huge purchase and I don't think it should be my burden alone. She got really upset and told me "I don't want to touch that money, I promised my friends it would be for investing together, we should look for a less expensive home then, maybe a fixer upper" she then stated, "it would be easier for you to accrue the money back since you make so much more."