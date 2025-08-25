'AITA for asking a woman at my gym to stop talking loudly on the phone?' 'She wears headphones.'

I live in an apartment building that has a small residents-only fitness center. Recently, one of the new residents started coming in almost every time I’m there. She spends 45 minutes or more talking very loudly on the phone while walking on the treadmill or sitting on the bench.
She wears headphones, so she doesn’t realize she’s basically shouting. Her conversations usually last the entire time she’s in the gym. On top of that, she sometimes laughs out loud or drops machine handles so they slam down with a loud crash. It makes it really hard for anyone else to focus.
Most of the other residents are too shy to say anything, so I decided to politely ask her if she could finish her call after her workout. She completely ignored me and kept talking. The next time she came back, she behaved even more disruptively. It feels like she didn’t like my comment and is now acting out on purpose.
The administration doesn’t monitor the gym at all, since it’s just part of the building, so there are no staff members around to enforce basic etiquette. I feel like I was polite and reasonable, since phone calls at full volume in a small shared space are disruptive. So, AITA for asking her to stop talking loudly on the phone in our small residential gym?
Secret-Sample1683 said:
NTA. Fight fire with fire. If there is overhead music playing, find out where it originates from. Then turn up the volume so it drowns her out. If there isn’t one, bring your own bluetooth speakers and crank it loud.
Once she confronts you about it, tell her that’s exactly how disruptive her phone calls are. Say if she stops the nonsense, so will you. Don’t let her intimidate you. You’re more than entitled to work out in peace.
Both-Mud-4362 said:
NTA next time she is in the gym always conveniently use the machine next to her and blast some obnoxious work out music. Before you do that though explain to anyone else who uses the gym at a similar time that you are going to do this and if she asks to say you all agreed that music would help you concentrate and drown out the inconsiderate noise she makes.
yomifrackle said:
NTA. Some people have never been told no in their life and it shows. She suuuuuucks. I’d hang out on the treadmill beside her and stare at her while she chatted until she felt annoyed enough. If you’re commanding my attention you’ve got it girl!
RoyallyOakie said:
NTA...she knows she's being disruptive and still does it. She lacks public manners.
Strange_Shallot8833 said:
NTA. lots of potential for warfare, though...you could stand directly in front of her with a blank stare until she stops. if you're alone with her there, take the spot right next to her with an EVEN LOUDER phone call. Make absurdly load grunts and groans while you work out. the possibilities are endless.
1acre64 said:
NTA. Any type of loud noise-making machine played next to her during her phone calls will affect her call - fan, music, coffee grinder, maracas, cymbals. Follow her around the gym playing the noise. Two can play the game of being annoying.