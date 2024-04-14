'AITA for wanting an ASL interpreter at my brother’s wedding because my boyfriend is deaf?'

In summary, her response was that they decided that I cannot have the interpreter at the wedding because they are not hiring an interpreter for her non-English speaking family members.

They would be providing paper copies of the ceremony script for the non-English speaking guests in their native languages, and I could print it out for my boyfriend if I wanted.

I expressed that my boyfriend needs the accommodation of an interpreter, which I would be providing and paying for, in order to participate like everyone else. I said that having a disability and being a non-English speaker are not comparable.

My brother's fiancée also said that she did not know I hired an interpreter because she thought the idea was discussed but a decision hadn’t been made. When I questioned my brother he said that there was a miscommunication.