College graduate son stagnates at home, mother worries her 'tough love' is too harsh. AITA? UPDATED 2X



I can’t bear the thought of kicking him out, but I see no other option. I feel that we are being held emotional hostages, and the stress of it is unbearable. I am so upset that one of my children is like this.

I feel in equal parts responsible and resentful. I am terrified that if we kick him out at the end of the month he will end his life, sleep on the street or never talk to us again, but I am at the point where something needs to happen.

It is ruining my life, my marriage and my relationship with my other children. We have given him (another) deadline of the end of the month, but I am struggling to make it that far.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

No-Lifeguard4150