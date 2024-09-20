Atheist refuses to bow their head in silence while their friend prays in public. AITA?

She is welcome to pray, but don't take offense if we choose not to join. The table has many different faiths - and lack of. Respect should go both ways. Besides, there's nothing stopping her from just saying what she wants to say in her head without the interruptions.

Fair enough if this were a "your house your rules" kind of situation, but we're out in a public restaurant...And that aside, respect should go both ways. So, AITA and being arrogant/selfish? Or is this being blown way out of proportion?

Depends. NTA if you don't want to bow your head to "participate." YTA if you can't wait 15 secs to start eating.

