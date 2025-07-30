'AITA for attending the funeral of my bio mother even though I'm resentful she gave me up?' UPDATED 2X

I (24 F) was given up by my parents as a baby, because they were both eighteen and had no way to properly care for me. I didn't have a very good life until I got into college off of a sports scholarship and it was then that I decided to investigate my past. I found out that my parents were still together, that they had two other kids a lot younger than me and had overall become very successful in life.
I started to feel very resentful and although I almost reached out, I decided that I couldn't. I still kept tabs on them to see how they were doing, how my siblings are and stuff. When I found out that my mother died, I did attend the funeral a few weeks ago. It was a big funeral, a lot of people attended but it wasn't packed cause. The thing is, other than my hair being jet black, I look just like my mother did.
So, when people were leaving, I got spotted by my mother's hysterical great-aunt who assumed I was my mother. I excused myself but I'm pretty sure I exposed who I was cause just a few days ago, my father managed to find me and reached out to me. When we met at a coffee shop three days ago, he apologized for having given me up, not reaching out sooner and ended up crying over not getting to raise me.
Its the first time I saw a grown man cry. He asked me if I needed anything from a car to a place to stay but I couldn't help but feel like I was embarrassing him. So I said goodbye and left but I've received a lot of texts and voicemails from him since then asking why I left early, if I'll meet him again but don't feel like I can talk to him.
Then I got a phone call from a woman saying she was his cousin and my aunt and that I should have stayed away because he's inconsolable now and I'm an asshole for choosing a funeral to reveal myself. I feel like my aunt is right because I've done is brought him new grief after he just lost his wife.
Motorcycle-adikt wrote:
NTA. You didn't ask your Aunt to out you. She is the TA by telling your father. The cat is out of the bag now so I do think you need to communicate and not shut him out. You did kinda bring this on yourself. It's an unintended consequence. By going to he funeral which was an honourable and right thing to do, you did create a situation where this could occur.
I do think you need to see this through. I'd suggest you try and ignore everyone else and just talk to him and tell him you didn't mean to reveal yourself at the funeral you just came to quietly pay your respects and now things have escalated.
OP responded:
It's just that I carried years of sadness at being abandoned. The only thing they gave me was a name. When I found out how successful they were, it made me feel even worse.
I went to the funeral because I didn't want to have never been in a room with my mother but I'd never planned on connecting with anybody. It's why I feel I'm in the wrong here, by going I took this situation that wasn't about me and made it about me and I feel like if I back away I'd be making it even worse.
StrippedTies wrote:
Those feelings of resentment are absolutely normal. But just remember, if they had kept you, their lives would have been different than the successful and happy ones they (seem to) have. I think you’re NTA but it seems like you need to talk to someone to work out your feelings about all this heavy stuff you’re carrying.
OP responded:
I know, it would have been a lot different if they kept me and they probably wouldn't have been happy. But what hurts me is that they never came back for me after they became successful or tried to find out what happened to me. My father admitted as much to me when we talked. I wish I'd stayed forgotten.
TealHousewife wrote:
I'm so sorry, OP. I'm reading between the lines a little here, and assuming maybe you spent your whole life in the system? I can definitely see why you're dealing with a lot of big feelings here. You mentioned in your post that your life wasn't a very good one, but if your circumstances are what I'm thinking, a lot of people aren't going to be able to fathom that.
OP responded:
Up until I was 18 I was in the system and then I was aged out. I'd rather not go into why the orphanage was so horrible but it sounds like you understand. I got a few scholarships and bursaries, but it was an athletics one that was good enough to actually make sure I could go to college.
Vet4Pot4All wrote:
NTA. You had a right to be at that funeral. You didn't make a scene. You didn't involve yourself in the funeral process. Someone saw you. It's their reaction to your being there that people are complaining about. You have absolutely no control over how people are going to react in any given situation. Definitely not the asshole...
As for building a relationship with your father, I do believe he is reaching out to you in his grief since you do look so much like your mother. I'm sure he's feeling guilty, too, for having put you up for adoption.
It's up to you whether or not you'd like a relationship with him. But from what I'm getting in your writing is that he's well off now and he'd buy you the moon if you'd give him a second chance. If you're up to owning the moon, you might want to give him a chance. But that's up to you. 💜
OP responded:
I don't want his money or anything and I especially don't want people to think I only came into his life for his cash. I'd never planned on my revealing myself to him and now I've taken this situation that was supposed to be about grieving for somebody else into me. I never should have done that.
wastingM3time wrote:
NTA - Just read the title ITS YOUR MOTHER how would you be TA if you showed up to her funeral.
OP responded:
Because I'd never planned on meeting her in life or even my dad. In fact, I'd deliberately decided not to. And I should've realized I may be recognized but by going, I've made a situation that was about grieving about somebody I didn't know into me and I've given my dad more grief than I should have.
wastingM3time wrote:
That doesn't matter, you went to pay respect no? The last chance to even see her in person (if it was open casket) you never made it about youself or announced to everyone?
OP responded:
Yes, I went to pay my respects because I never wanted it to be like I'd never been in the same room as my mother outside of the hospital. And no, I didn't say hello to anybody and seated myself near the back after laying a flower on her body. Nobody noticed me until my mother's great-aunt got confused in her hysterical state.
So I'm posting this cause I said I would in a month. Things happened and its gotten better. The first thing was my aunt (dad's cousin) phoned me like the day after and apologized to me. She told me she practically raised my dad and seeing him like he was made her act without thinking.
She told me my dad wanted to see me again and would appreciate it if I would meet her too. I told her how hurtful what she said was and I needed time before seeing her but did agree to meet him. Fast forward a week I go to meet my dad. I kept rereading everyone's advice and using it to prepare what to say. He was more composed.
I told him it hurt me so much to be abandoned and it hurt seeing how successful he was and it made feel not wanted and meeting him made me want to be forgotten. He told me he never forgot about me and showed me a small baby photo of me he keeps in his wallet and told me he still sees me as his baby even though I'm grown.
He told me he and my mom used to cry for me every day after giving me up but they still prayed for me every day even until the end. He once again told me whatever I wanted, he could give me if I'd let him. I told him I wanted no money or anything from him and I didn't intend to reveal myself.
He told me it was okay if I wanted nothing to do with him but asked I be a part of my mom's great-aunt's life as she hadn't stopped asking about me since exposing me and gave me her address. He insisted I was always wanted but he always thought Id been adopted and didn't want to ruin my life. And that's something a lot of you said, so I was prepared for it.
He asked me to forgive him for not being there for me and said he'd do whatever to be my dad. I guess I realized I could push him away or finally have what I wanted. I told him my teenage fantasy that he'd come save me from the orphanage and we both started crying.
He told me we can save each other and I hugged him and forgave him. Since then I started seeing him more, visit my great-great aunt (every other day (she's started calling me by baby nickname she had for my mom). My dad also started coming to the gym that me, my fiancee and my best friend started after grad.
He has been trying to do all the dad stuff I missed out on that we can still do like teaching me how to drive, business advice and stuff. I also finally don't feel so upset over my siblings getting a better life than me. He also got us both into counseling and I've finally been able to talk about all my years in the system before I aged out.
He is hosting a New Years Party and asked me to come so I can meet all my relatives, cousins and siblings and yes, I am going. So I want to thank everybody that prepared me for how he felt in giving me up and how he felt in getting to see me again. I think that if you all hadn't pointed that out to me, I probably would have just tried to stay hidden and I wouldn't have finally gotten a dad.
Chrestys wrote:
This is really beautiful. Your dad sounds like someone that is good to have in your life and I'm sure he's thrilled to finally have a relationship with you.
OP responded:
I guess I really did misjudge a lot of things when I first met him. He really is the dad that I wanted when I was a teenager.
Aussiealterego wrote:
This is amazing.
I'm so glad you are taking this step, but I know it's going to be weird creating relationships with people that you are genetically related to but meeting as an adult.
I'm going through something slightly less dramatic, but on a similar theme, and meeting close genetic relatives that you never knew existed as an adult is a very bizarre experience. Don't expect too much, and believe in yourself.
OP responded:
Thanks! I'm sure things with cousins, aunts and uncles will be fine since people can go decades without seeing them while knowing them. It's meeting my siblings that I'm worried about but my dad says they're excited to see me since they've always wondered who I was based on the baby photos they have of me int he house. I hope that it goes well for you too!
Princesssassafras wrote:
I remember you, I was really hoping it would end up this way. It sounds like the best possible outcome. I wish you both peace while finding your footing. I hope this is the start of the beautiful family relationship you missed out on. Quality, not quantity, that's what truly matters.
OP responded:
Thanks! I wasn't going to put out an update but then I suddenly remembered I said I would and yesterday I wrote it so people who remembered my post might get closure cause I know people can cling onto sad stories sometimes.
cindyp1976 wrote:
Have you ever thought about fostering children at some point in the future. since you know what it's like in the system you might be able to understand them better and help them.
OP responded:
I have in fact thought about it! After I get married though, my fiancee and I aren't stable enough for that yet even though business is picking up.
sharri70 wrote:
What a fantastic outcome. It’s sometimes easier to hang on to the hurt since that’s been your default position all along and this takes real guts to move forward on. That he carried a photo of you always is such a sweet thing and really shows you were not just easily disposed of. I hope you and your family just go from strength to strength.
And if he’s financially comfortable maybe accept a little something from him, not as a material grab, but he missed out on all those birthdays and Christmases too so it would probably make him feel great. Even a simple necklace or something you could always wear. When he sees you with it on, it will warm his heart too. What wonderful timing for a real family Christmas for you all.
OP responded:
I won't rebuff a Christmas gift, but I don't want him or anybody thinking I'm only in it for the cash. Maybe in time I'll be more comfortable taking things but the way I see it getting free advice on running my business from a guy as successful as him is better than anything money could buy. Plus it feels good to see how proud he is of me being a business owner.
So I guess this is kinda an update to my AITA post (not sure if I can mention that here) but a bit over two weeks ago at the end of the year, I finally got to meet all of my family! And it was the best time ever.
On the 31st, my dad went to my apartment, chatted in Spanish for like half an hour with my fiancee (nobody speaks it in our country) and then I left with him for his house (my fiancee said he'd come later). When we got to my dad's house I was like 'oh my God'. I'd seen photos before but damn it's like a mini mansion - especially next to my apartment.
It made me smile so much when I told dad you have a beautiful home and he told me 'it's your home too'. When we got in, my dad led me to the living room where my siblings were waiting with my dad's uncle (so my great!) and one of my cousins. Honestly, I was really, really scared but then my cousin and uncle came and gave me a huge hug and said they've waited for this for so long.
It was a bit more awkward with my siblings cause they're both little like not even ten yet. But when they started asking questions it got a bit overwhelming so my dad made them stop but I liked it cause it means they want to get to know me. It did make a bit sad when my little sister said that I look so much like mommy used to.
I can't believe I didn't notice it until then but there was this giant photo of my parents and a baby over the fireplace. Like my dad looked super young in that photo, younger than me even so I had to ask is that me. When my dad said yes, I started crying. My great uncle took my siblings away and my dad and my cousin consoled me. Honestly it may seem selfish but that felt really good.
Rest of the day went great too, especially when my fiancee came as well. Right at dinner time, my dad did a large toast to all the relatives and introduced me and my fiancee. Honestly, I don't know if I can write most of what he said but it just made me feel so loved and so happy I let him into my life.
I went back to my apartment with my fiancee really early in the morning but since then I've never felt better. Honestly, only reason I remembered to post this is cause today my dad sent me a text asking if my fiancee and I want to go on a trip with him to Spain in February. I don't know if we will be able to yet, but we'll see.
TypicalManagement680 wrote:
I’m so glad you got to meet more of your family, this update gladdens my heart. I also wanted to offer, I know I don’t share your experience growing up but I did grow up poor and as I got older, I realized that I had deep-seated issues around money and I would stop people from doing things for me because I didn’t want them to think I was a user or I felt like I always had to pay them back.
I’ve been working on myself and I’m unlearning a lot. I hope you’re still not worried about that, and if so, no one thinks you’re a user, no one. Please know that it’s okay to receive things from loved ones freely and without guilt or fear, let yourself enjoy it blessings of others.
OP responded:
Thanks. It might take a while, but gifts on birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries and my wedding I won't say no to. As for the rest, I guess it's like with you, I don't want people to think I only want this for the money.
Serious-Attempt1233 wrote:
You should totally go on the trip with him. Every chance you get make new memories
OP responded:
I want to go to Spain. I've never been. But I also run a business, so that makes it hard.
TheNo1pencil wrote:
The picture over the fireplace made me tear up
OP responded:
Honestly, these last few months have been the most emotional I've ever been. It's not like I don't have emotions, but even my fiancee thought I had ASD when we first met.
The way I've lived has made me averse to sharing my emotions (although not when I type). The baby photo my dad showed me before was just of me. But that was of me and my parents and I looked so happy for a baby. It just made me so emotional I couldn't keep it in.
jemy74 wrote:
I suspect this comes from your time in the system and being taught that gifts come with a price. You learned to be self sufficient and take care of yourself when you were very young.
I think you are an amazing survivor and a daughter anyone would be proud. I think also accepting kindness from your new family will become easier in time. But it is also alright to take things slow for now and get used to things. I am sending you many internet hugs and I wish the best of luck going forward
OP responded:
No, you're 100% right. I'm not going to talk about my life before university, but that's why I am the way I am, aloof, unemotional and hesitant with gifts. Like, I know my dad wants to pay for this trip to Spain but I'd just feel so wrong letting that happen like I have to put my own cash in if I go.
mamabear-50 wrote:
Maybe think of it from your dad’s point of view. He’s suddenly discovered his long lost daughter who didn’t have a great childhood. I am sure he wants you to have everything he couldn’t give you before.
Besides possibly making your life a little easier he’ll have the joy of making up for lost time. Sometimes the best gift you can give someone is graciously accepting their gift that is given in love. This is what I see between you and your father. Thank you for a happy ending. Take that trip to Spain!!!
OP responded:
Yeah, I know he probably wants to give me everything (and probably would if I asked) but I guess the fact that he's willing to is enough for me. Maybe one day I'll get over whatever is blocking me but for now just getting the dad things from him I couldn't before is all I'm going to take (like him teaching me to drive). And I do want to go to Spain. Hopefully I can.
AveryAverina wrote:
Do it at your own pace OP. It takes a lot of getting used to receiving nice things when you've never experienced that. You said you're not going to tell about your life before college, so you never told your father?
I know adoption and growing in the system can be traumatizing and you need time to heal. I just want to say that I'm really happy for you OP! I wish you all the happiness and success in life.
OP responded:
You said you're not going to tell about your life before college, so you never told your father? We've been talking about it in my therapy sessions, but it's been slow since a lot of it is hard. When I meant I'm not going to tell I meant online. It's hard to talk about and it's harder to type about.
[deleted] wrote:
Go to the trip in Spain!!! You won’t regret it!
OP responded:
I really, really want to. It's a place that I've always wanted to go see. But my fiancee and my best friend run a gym together and it might be a bit pressed if I'm not there. Plus, my fiancee and I are also opening up a club soon so we need to focus on that.
jikan-desu wrote:
It will be much more sweeter memory to go on the trip, and your fiancée will be fine for a bit! I’ve missed out on trips for different reasons but I regretted making the decision not to go, and now im stuck with that memory instead of what could have been.
OP responded:
My fiancee is invited too. So if I go, he'd be going too - which leaves my friend alone to manage the gym and our clients and nobody on the club front. But, I'll try and figure something out.
[deleted] wrote:
True maybe you just go? It could work for let’s say a week?? I know your busy opening up stuff and working on becoming successful which I love and I want to happen!! But memories are all we have, when you look back in 5-10 years your going to wish you went!(or not I could be wrong) I just love traveling so much I feel like this is an amazing opportunity
OP responded:
Unfortunately, just me going isn't an option. My fiancee's got family in Spain he hasn't seen in fifteen years and he really wants to introduce me to them. But yeah, I have till the end of the week to decide. I really don't want to go. So I could probably get somebody to fill in for me and someone else for my fiancee at the gym.
As for the club, that's the more pressing issue. And as for becoming successful, hopefully! One of my uncles told me that the way I'm hustling shows I'm my dad's daughter cause I'm trying to make it big just like he did.
UntidyButterfly wrote:
The picture on the wall - did he hang it up just for you because he knew you were visiting, or had it been there all along? Either way gives me the warm fuzzies.
OP responded:
It had been there all along, I could see the dust on it and it was in other old photos they took along the fireplace. There are various other baby photos of me in the house too. But that one is the only one where I'm with my mom and dad.
Itsbilloreilly wrote:
Is there anyone in the family that isn't taking your reappearance well?
OP responded:
They all seemed really, really happy and lovely. There is one cousin who was really prickly toward me, she was kinda ruining the vibe when I was talking with her.