'AITA for attending the funeral of my bio mother even though I'm resentful she gave me up?' UPDATED 2X

I can't believe I didn't notice it until then but there was this giant photo of my parents and a baby over the fireplace. Like my dad looked super young in that photo, younger than me even so I had to ask is that me. When my dad said yes, I started crying. My great uncle took my siblings away and my dad and my cousin consoled me. Honestly it may seem selfish but that felt really good.

Rest of the day went great too, especially when my fiancee came as well. Right at dinner time, my dad did a large toast to all the relatives and introduced me and my fiancee. Honestly, I don't know if I can write most of what he said but it just made me feel so loved and so happy I let him into my life.