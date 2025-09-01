'AITA for attending my BFF’s wedding since my GF wasn't invited?'

It took me a couple of days to tell my partner, but when I did, she surprised me. She said she understood, even if she was a bit upset. She even offered to come on the trip and stay in the hotel while I went to the wedding. I told her that would be really thoughtful, but it wasn’t necessary.

A few days later, she brought it up again. She said after talking to her friends, they suggested a compromise: I could go to the ceremony but skip the reception to be with her. I disagreed. I plan to spend my life with her, and we’ll have plenty of moments together.

But this wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event for close friends, and they specifically want me there to celebrate. I suggested we plan a special trip together afterward to make it up to her.