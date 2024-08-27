'AITA for not attending my ex-best friend’s wedding?' 'She simply cannot stand by and watch me ruin my life.'

"AITA for not attending my ex-best friend’s wedding?'

I (33M) have been with my partner (32M) for about eight years. We got married in 2023, and more than anything I wanted my (then) best friend (32F) to be my “Best Woman” at the ceremony.

My partner, let’s call him Tyler, and my ex-bestie (let’s call her Missy) haven’t ever had a good relationship and part of that is my fault. Tyler is a great guy; funny, charismatic, sweet.

But he’s also loyal to a fault and very protective of me. He’s never liked Missy because she would always flake on plans, expect me to buy things, etc. Conversely, Missy never liked Tyler because he has a very unique way of showing affection; mainly by roasting me, which I don’t mind and actually find endearing.