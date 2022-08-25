Man asks if it was wrong to attend family wedding that his brother wasn't invited to.

Would you go to a family wedding that your sibling was not invited to?

That's what Reddit user u/estrangedBroThrow did and now his "black sheep" brother has cut him and his mom out of his life for good. He didn't even introduce them to his son when he was born.

All of this family fueding has one brother asking, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for going to a family wedding my brother wasn't invited?"

He writes:

I am 4 years older than my brother Mark. I never got myself into trouble and was always a great student. I graduated and found myself a great job, a loving wife, and all I've dreamed of.