Brother throws a fit when sister imposes 'strict dress code' on the au pair. AITA?

I said it was absurd to restrict Stella’s clothing. Stella is always very modest so perhaps it would make sense if she wasn’t, but she is. My mother was annoyed because Stella is leaving soon and she wants to see her more, and I was annoyed because she’s just being mean for no reason.

I told my sister she was being unnecessarily strict and she needed to leave Stella alone because this isn’t the only unusual rule she has for her. She doesn’t allow stella to go clubbing at all, doesn’t allow Stella to wear make up in the house, doesn’t let her call my BIL for a ride if she’s out etc. IMO, she’s horrible to her.