Aunt asks if she was wrong to tell niece a dog's death isn't comparable to a child's.

We've all overheard or been involved in at least one awkward conversation where someone is vulnerable enough to share their pain only to be met with "I get it because my hamster died when I was in first grade..."

So, when a conflicted aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her reaction to her niece's cavalier attitude toward the death of her teenage daughter, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my niece her dog is not comparable to my child?

I lost my 15-year-old daughter in a car accident last year. I have not been able to clean her room or go in it, so it's the same as it was when she was alive. My husband doesn't go in there either, and we keep the door closed. I don't go anywhere except work anymore, and while I'm in therapy, it isn't helping very much.