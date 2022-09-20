Aunt asks if she was wrong to tell niece a dog's death isn't comparable to a child's.

So, when a conflicted aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her reaction to her niece's cavalier attitude toward the death of her teenage daughter, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I lost my 15-year-old daughter in a car accident last year. I have not been able to clean her room or go in it, so it's the same as it was when she was alive. My husband doesn't go in there either, and we keep the door closed. I don't go anywhere except work anymore, and while I'm in therapy, it isn't helping very much.
My niece is 17 and has always been extremely empathetic to animals, but unempathetic to other people. Her dog passed away two years ago, and she was very torn up for months but has completely moved on now.