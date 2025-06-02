Aunt's sneaky snack theft ends in indignant anger. 'You let me eat dog food!' AITA?

"AITA because my aunt ate my dog's food accidentally and she claims I 'let her'?"

Disclaimer: there was NO medical concern at any time, it was all edible and fine. I am 25-year-old (F) and own a lil house where I live with my 1-year-old medium-big dog.

Backstory: My kitchen is structured in a way that there is an area dedicated to my dog's things: dog food storage, bowls, food toppers, kefirs, spoons for him, wet food, supplements, dedicated sponges to clean his bowls, basically everything that has to do with his nutrition.

Among these things, I have a shelf that contains food toppers, which I sometimes add to his food to make it more palatable. These are different flavoured: sirloin, mussel, other kinds of fish, lamb, chicken... and they are in powder form and contain a little wooden spoon inside each jar.