Aunt buys spoiled niece fake designer bag to 'humble her for once;' AITA?

Teenagers can be hilariously entitled, door-slamming, "you don't understand me"-spewing nightmares of worrisome screen time and reality television-worthy temper tantrums...

Even if you don't have children, sometimes you can't escape the role of "fun aunt." So, when a shocked aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about teaching her spoiled niece a lesson, people were ready for the details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for buying my niece a fake dupe of an expensive bag she wanted to humble her for once?

My (38F) niece (15F) is very spoiled by my brother and SIL. She's an only child and also the first and only grandchild to my parents. Ever since she was younger my brother, SIL and parents gave her every and anything she wanted, never said no to her, you get the gist.