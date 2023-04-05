Aunt buys spoiled niece fake designer bag to 'humble her for once;' AITA?

Even if you don't have children, sometimes you can't escape the role of "fun aunt." So, when a shocked aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about teaching her spoiled niece a lesson, people were ready for the details.
My (38F) niece (15F) is very spoiled by my brother and SIL. She's an only child and also the first and only grandchild to my parents. Ever since she was younger my brother, SIL and parents gave her every and anything she wanted, never said no to her, you get the gist.
Due to this now at 15 she is NIGHTMARE to deal with. Everyone just basically gives her whatever she wants because you know, "she's the baby." My husband (42M) and I are child free by choice. We both have good careers and do very well for ourselves. I've always had an expensive taste when it came to clothing, jewelry, bags etc. (Important for later).