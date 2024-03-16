Woman calls out aunt for 'horrific' comments to family's children after funeral. AITA?

And she told me that I should’ve worn leggings with my dress because you could see all the scars on my legs with the one I was wearing. (I was in a bad accident a year and a half ago and it left me with large patches of scars that I’m not insecure about).

This all boiled over when we were at my parents house tonight and she was talking with my mother and her other sisters and decided to tell them that they needed to tell their children to go on diets and exercise or we would become obese.