Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

A fed-up mother made a post on Reddit, asking if she was actually wrong in a tricky situation, and the internet was happy to oblige. Here's the story:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?
So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
At home, we speak both English and French to our children (my husband is Belgian), and right now, my son is in this very sweet phase where he'll sometimes mix up the two languages and say a couple of words in English in a French sentence or vice-versa.