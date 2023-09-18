Aunt tells 'sheltered' niece the truth behind sister's back. 'I wasn't going to coddle her.' AITA?

I keep telling Rae that she is only setting Sue up for failure by spoiling her. Sue has no friends at her school because she doesn’t understand that other kids aren’t going to give her whatever she wants because they don’t see her as a miracle the way her parents do.

She also has a bunch of mannerisms that other kids that age grew out of years ago. She still picks her nose in public, still whines and whimpers when things don’t go her way, still shops at Justice, and still believes in Santa and the Easter Bunny.

Rae won’t listen to me, and says I should let kids be kids, ignoring the fact that Sue will be a teenager soon.