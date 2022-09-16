Aunt wouldn't hold niece as a baby, so Mom refuses to let her meet niece now.

When a sister couldn't give emotional support to her sister who just gave birth, a rift started between them, and it grew for eight years. Now that auntie wants back in their life, mommy is not so sure. So, the mom (u/throwawaymomk) took to Reddit to ask for advice:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not letting my sister around my daughter after she declared she had no interest in interacting or holding her when she was a baby?
I had my daughter (8f) when I was 22. My sister was 25 at the time. I don’t know when she became childfree. At my baby shower she had a frown on her face the whole time and would say things like “Oh another expensive gift, wowww. Could pay my rent if I sold that”.
My pregnancy was quite scary but everything turned out fine. When my family came to the hospital to greet and hold her, my sister refused to even touch her. Her explanation was that she “Doesn’t like small kids, especially babies, and never wants to have them”.