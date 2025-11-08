"AITA for having my birthday party somewhere else to avoid inviting my autistic stepsister?"

I’m 17F. My parents split up when I was 11 and I split time between them. I prefer living with my dad, but my mom put up a giant fuss when I asked so, to make things easier on my dad, I dropped it.

They don’t get along very well to start with. My mom started dating Dan 3 years ago and they got married this year. Dan has two kids who live full time with him, Amy (15F) and Tye (12M), since their mom is gone.

I get along pretty well with Tye, but Amy drives me insane. Both of them are autistic but are different in how it affects them, I guess? Tye is quiet and kind of minds his own business unless you get him started on something he’s interested in.