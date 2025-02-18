'AITA for avoiding my best friend due to her weight loss?'

I told her I was very sad and was literally crying while waiting for my blood to be drawn. Later that night, she sent me a video of her on the stair climber at the gym. That really hurt me, to say the least.

Since then, she has been posting selfies every single day on Instagram of her in crop tops, and I had to mute her account. Now she's sending me snapchats of the same content. I told her I'm depressed, and she's insistent on seeing me, but I do not want to see her.

I know if I tell her how I feel it will make her very upset, as she already feels so ashamed of her body still and for her best friend to basically say she doesn't want to see it, I know will be heartbreaking.