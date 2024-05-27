Sister takes baby items woman saved for future children; 'I'm pregnant, not you.' AITA?

At this point, i felt like i was arguing with a brick wall. I demanded my stuff back immediately and said I'd go over to her house and get it back myself. I tried to be nice and let her use it until my niece grew out of it but she just doesn't want to give it back at all.

She told my mom and my mom yelled at me saying that technically, all of my baby items are my mom's possessions since she purchased them, thus my mom has every right to give to whoever she pleases. My mom and sister also claim that i'm lying about these items being valuable to me and im just saying that to be rude.