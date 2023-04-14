Neighbor blasts music in revenge on his inconsiderate neighbor after they have a baby.

Being a good neighbor is pretty straightforward. Casual hello when you see each other, being helpful if they ask for help, and not being too loud late at night. Not every neighbor makes it easy, though, especially when they don't try to be a good neighbor.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, a rude neighbor gets a taste of their own medicine after they unapologetically play loud music.

They write:

I live in an 80s-style duplex building made of concrete cinder block bricks and moved here in mid-2016. My neighbor has a mirror of my apartment; they are both two levels with a gallery staircase in the middle; I love it here so much.