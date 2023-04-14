Neighbor blasts music in revenge on his inconsiderate neighbor after they have a baby.

Being a good neighbor is pretty straightforward. Casual hello when you see each other, being helpful if they ask for help, and not being too loud late at night. Not every neighbor makes it easy, though, especially when they don't try to be a good neighbor.
They write:
I live in an 80s-style duplex building made of concrete cinder block bricks and moved here in mid-2016. My neighbor has a mirror of my apartment; they are both two levels with a gallery staircase in the middle; I love it here so much.
But my neighbor, oh my God. We used to get along alright, mostly because I like to keep the peace. But he loves having every door and window of his home open, and I live in a part of the world that is hot and humid for about 3/4 of the year. We also live right by a busy road.