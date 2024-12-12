'AITA if I refuse to go to the baby shower of a woman who I don't believe is really pregnant?'

My in laws were suspicious from the start so they eventually asked her to take a pregnancy test. It wasn't until they asked for a test to confirm she was pregnant that she told them she had lost the baby. After that, the wedding was cancelled but they continued to stay together and she still lives with us.

On Thanksgiving she brought a cake announcing that she's 5 months pregnant with a baby girl. Again, no ultrasound photos, no positive test. Shes not visibly pregnant though she is overweight so it might make it harder to see. Personally, I don't think she's pregnant. If she is, I'm honestly worried about the well being of the baby with how she treats her dogs. Im not going to lie and say I don't strongly dislike her.