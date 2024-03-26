'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's when she wanted a break?'

latents

Not everyone is suited for caring for children. You apparently are not the best person for that job. That doesn’t make you anything other than not someone who should be babysitting for little needy ones.

You might be great with older kids and you may not. I personally should never be an astronaut or a bus driver and that’s just how the world is - we aren’t all the same set of abilities and that’s fine.

However your sister seems to be extremely stressed. Yes she decided to have kids. Yes, they are her responsibility. However, for the children’s sake, maybe you can help in a different way. Are you a persuasive organizer? Can you encourage the complaining relatives into providing some support?