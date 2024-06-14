'AITA for refusing to babysit my SIL's kids on MY wedding weekend?' + UPDATE

Today, SIL texted me and asked if I would watch the two youngest boys (18 months and 3 years) the day before and the day of my wedding. She booked last minute and could not get a hotel room to accommodate her family of two adults and seven children.

(In fact, she couldn't even get a place in the town we are getting married in. She is staying over an hour away). I felt that it was absurd that she would ask this - so I did not even respond.

Her children are her responsibility. Why on earth would I want to take care of her kids on the busiest weekend of my life? We are also in a hotel for the wedding weekend and I have my own children. I had to make arrangements for them so I could spend my wedding night alone with my husband to be.