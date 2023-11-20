Babysitter helps herself to pizza, 'they told me not to eat their family's food.' AITA?

"AITA for eating at the children I babysit for's house?"

I (20f) babysit for some extra cash on the side. This just happened and it's eating me up so here we go. So, the family ordered pizza for dinner. Mom left cash on the table for me to pay. It was me, and two boys (7 and 10) large cheese pizza and breadsticks.

I have always been under the impression that the babysitter is allowed to have a reasonable amount of dinner if they're expected to serve dinner. I've babysat a few times in the past and have never encountered this.

When the parents came home to relieve me they asked how tonight went. I said fine, and said that the pizza place was really good as I had never ordered from there before. Mom looked at me puzzled, and asked why I ate the kids' dinner.