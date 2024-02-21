Babysitter with strict rules bails last minute when she suspects the mom lied, 'her son had facial hair.' AITA?

All that was going through my head was these parents lied to me about the ages because I lead with my rule about ages and they lied to me just so I would accept. When the mother came down and greeted me, I asked to speak to her in another room and I told her I cannot babysit. I was also truthful about the reason and she was livid.

We got into a back and forth where I basically said that I feel they lied about the ages and she even said "oh so you want me to show you their birth certificates to believe me?" At this point I was kinda mad because she was immediately livid and I also felt like I was fooled. Anyways, I said "Yeah, some proof would help."