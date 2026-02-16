"AITA for refusing to keep babysitting my best friend’s kids and basically feeding them every week?"

I (26F, Faith) have been best friends with Lilly (27F) since high school. She has two kids (5 and 3). I love them, and before this all blew up, I genuinely enjoyed spending time with them.

Over the past year, Lilly has been relying on me more and more for quick favors that slowly turned into full-on childcare. At first it was, "Can you watch them for an hour while I run to the store?" Then it became, "Can they just stay with you until dinner? I’m exhausted." And recently, "I’ll drop them off before work. You’re home anyway."

For context, I work from home. I don’t have kids. I’m not their emergency contact. And I’m definitely not financially in a place where feeding two extra children multiple times a week is easy.