'AITA for backing out as my best friend's accomplice when he kept changing his story?'

I told him I’m not comfortable being there if he’s trying to pressure her or argue about what’s his, esp if she doesn’t even know we’re coming up. He snapped and said I was being dramatic and “choosing her side.” I said I’m choosing the side of not doing something sketchy.

He then says, “She’s been telling people I’m mistreating her, I need you there so she can’t spin it.” That stopped me cold. That is not “grab boxes and leave”, that’s a whole different kind of conflict. And I felt like he was using me as a shield for his reputation, not as a neutral witness.