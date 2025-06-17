'WIBTA for backing out of my friend's wedding after finding out she's already married?'

She said they haven’t been telling anyone that they are married already and that it was for “insurance purposes” because she moved to another state and didn’t know anyone and doesn’t have a job. So that if they broke up, she would get something out of it. That was mind boggling as it was.

Honestly we don’t really talk that often unless it’s about the wedding, and I’ve felt like a filler as a bridesmaid since she’s asked me. I feel like she only asked me because she had asked me in the previous engagement. So here’s my question.

I really don’t want to be in this wedding if she couldn’t even tell me one of the biggest 2 moments that happens in your life. Would I be the asshole for backing out?

How would you tell someone you don’t want to be in their wedding anymore?