'AITA for backing out as MOH after I was accused of stealing from the bridal party?' + UPDATE

One bridesmaid told me the extra money could go back to them or towards the bridal shower. Another wanted to know where all the money went. I wasn't sure what to say anymore as it's 4 on 1 against me. I said I didn't like being accused of stealing money but they said they were not accusing me.

I talked to my cousin. She knew the money was a concern of her bridesmaids and asked them to wait until after the wedding to say anything. I felt strongly enough for my mental health that stepping back as MOH would be the best option. She explained to me that her bridesmaids understand and are going to apologize for accusing me. I still explained that I was stepping down and the bride was upset.